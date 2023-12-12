The Calgary Flames allowed three third-period goals on Monday, falling 6-5 to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Flames took a 5-3 lead into the final frame of the high-scoring contest, but allowed all three goals in just over four minutes as their game unraveled.

“It just wasn't good enough,” Flames forward Blake Coleman said. “[We] knew they'd push. They're a good team. It's another lead going into a third. There's no business losing that game.”

“It was looking pretty good there for a while,” centre Nazem Kadri added. “Couple of mental lapses - you can’t do that against good teams.”

The Flames chased Colorado starter Alexander Georgiev from the net, with the Avalanche electing to bring in Ivan Prosvetov for the third period. After Georgiev allowed five goals on 22 shots, Prosvetov turned aside all 11 shots he faced, allowing the Avalanche to come back.

Dan Vladar allowed six goals on 37 shots for Calgary, dropping his record to 4-4-1 on the season.

“We had a tough stretch in the third period there where we made a mistake with the puck, and they got a lot of momentum from that point,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “So, we weren't able to, I guess, stop the momentum from that point.”

Monday's loss dropped Calgary 1-4-0 in their past five games. At 11-14-3 on the season, the Flames are currently three points back of the Arizona Coyotes for the final wild-card spot with one more game played.