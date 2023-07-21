The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ilya Samsonov appear to be going through the arbitration process to decide the goaltender's next contract.

The two sides had a hearing set for Friday, with the Toronto Sun reporting 9am ET start time in Toronto before arbitrator Stepen Raymond. As of 2:30pm ET, the Maple Leafs had yet to announce an extension for their netminder.

“I really don’t know what will happen,” Don Meehan, Samsonov’s agent, told the Sun. “I imagine we will meet the Leafs (one final time before the hearing commences).”

Once a hearing begins, the two sides are no longer able to negotiated, with the arbitrator having 48 hours to rule once the hearing ends. At age 26, Samsonov will receive a one-year contract.

The Maple Leafs can walk away from the deal and let Samsonov become an unrestricted free agent if the awarded salary is above $4.53 million.

The Maple Leafs and the goaltender were $2.5 million apart in their filings, which came 48 hours ahead of the hearing on Wednesday.

Samsonov filed at $4.9 million while the team submitted at $2.4 million.

The Chicago Blackhawks became the first team this off-season to go through with the arbitration process on Thursday, reaching their hearing with Philipp Kurashev.

Samsonov, 26, went 27-10-5 last season with a .919 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average in 42 games.

He also had a 4-4 record in nine playoff games with a .898 save percentage and 3.13 GAA before the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in five games during the second round.

Samsonov is coming off a one-year, $1.8 million deal he signed with Toronto in July of 2022.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2015 draft, Samsonov has a career 79-32-13 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.65 GAA in 131 NHL appearances.