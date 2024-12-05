Edmonton Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson hasn't played in nearly a month due to an undisclosed injury and there is still no timetable for his return, head coach Kris Knoblauch told the media on Thursday.

“It hasn’t quite healed the way we assumed it would have,” Knoblauch said of the injury.

Arvidsson last played on Nov. 12 against the New York Islanders, missing nine games with the injury so far.

The 31-year-old, who was named to Team Sweden on Wednesday for February's 4 Nations Face-Off, has struggled in his first season with the Oilers, recording two goals and three assists over 16 games.

Arvidsson signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Oilers this summer after appearing in only 18 regular season games with the Los Angeles Kings last season due to back injury.

In 2022-23, Arvidsson recorded 26 goals and 59 points with the Kings, two points off his career-best mark of 61 set in both 2016-17 and 2017-18 with the Nashville Predators.

Over 562 career games with the Preds, Kings and Oilers, Arvidsson has tallied 181 goals and 186 assists.

Hyman to returns Thursday vs. CBJ

After missing five games with an undisclosed injury, forward Zach Hyman is set to return to the lineup on Thursday when the Oilers host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Hyman will play on the top line and top power play unit against the Jackets.

The 32-year-old scored a career-high 54 goals last season, but has struggled in 2024-25 with just three goals and five assists across 20 games. He was not named to Team Canada's 4 Nations roster on Wednesday.

The defending Western Conference champion Oilers sit fifth in the Pacific Division with a 13-10-2 record.