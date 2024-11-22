The Montreal Canadiens could be receiving reinforcements up front in the near future.

Forward Patrik Laine practised with the team on Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a left knee sprain in a Sept. 28 preseason game. He skated alone before practice but joined the rest of the team in a non-contact jersey for 15 minutes. The 26-year-old winger is expected to make his regular-season debut with the Habs sometime in December.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard is also closing in on a return after undergoing surgery for a broken leg in July. The 25-year-old winger was sent to the AHL’s Laval Rocket on a long-term injury conditioning loan as he nears a return to the Canadiens’ lineup.

With a potential logjam looming up front, general manager Kent Hughes might consider trading a forward to free up space for the returning players.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger appeared on TSN690 radio to address potential trade rumours surrounding the Canadiens.

“What I can tell you is that teams that have struggled or are not quite where they thought they'd be, I'd certainly put Montreal in that group and the Pittsburgh Penguins are even lower down the chain, but in that category, they're having a lot of conversations. It makes sense that you'd see a connection there,” said Dreger.

The Canadiens hold a 7-10-2 record and sit in last place in the Eastern Conference with 16 points. The Penguins have 18 points at 7-10-4 and sit last in the Metropolitan Division.

“[Penguins GM] Kyle Dubas and company, the scouts of the Penguins have been heavily scouting the Montreal Canadiens. Pittsburgh has some interesting pieces up front and if you're the Canadiens, you see certain needs and there have to be long-term benefits. If you don't see the long-term benefits of a player and Pittsburgh has an interest in that player, maybe you take back an expiring contract,” said Dreger. “The Pittsburgh Penguins have some expiring contracts that aren’t going to hurt you for the rest of the year. Maybe you get a sweetener where it makes some sense.

“I think there's a reason to connect Montreal and Pittsburgh. There's nothing close. There's nothing imminent. But the fact that the Canadiens are getting healthy, maybe the time to strike with Pittsburgh or someone else will be there soon.”

Laine was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets this past off-season, along with a draft pick, in exchange for defenceman Jordan Harris. The Tampere, Finland native has appeared in 480 career NHL games, scoring 204 goals and 388 points split between the Jets and Blue Jackets.

Harvey-Pinard was originally taken in the seventh round of the 2019 draft and has 17 goals and 14 assists in 83 career games