American forward Matthew Tkachuk suffered a lower-body injury during the third period of Saturday's 4 Nations Face-Off win over Canada.

With a spot in Thursday's final in Boston already secured, United States head coach Mike Sullivan didn't have much of an update on Sunday regarding whether Tkachuk is available for the reminder of the tournament, including Monday's round robin finale against Sweden.

"He's continuing to be evaluated," Sullivan told reporters.

Tkachuk went to the bench in the third period just nine seconds into a shift and skated around several times testing out something that was bothering him. He appeared to tell assistant coach John Tortorella at one point he “couldn't go,” and played just 1:13 in the third and not at all in the final 12-plus minutes.

Asked multiple times about how he was feeling, Tkachuk brushed off the injury and tried to change the subject.

“No concern at all,” Tkachuk said. "I feel good. Definitely way better after a win. Should be all good.”

The U.S. wrapped up a spot in the 4 Nations final on Thursday night in Boston, so Sullivan could opt to rest Tkachuk on Monday night in the round-robin finale against Sweden that has no bearing on the outcome of the NHL-run international tournament.

Veteran winger Chris Kreider is available to play if Tkachuk does not.