With their season on the line, the Toronto Maple Leafs made a late change to their lineup ahead of Game 6 against the Boston Bruins.

Forward Noah Gregor, who hasn't played since the regular season finale on April 17, replaced Ryan Reaves on the fourth line.

The 25-year-old Gregor scored six goals and six assists over 63 games with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24, his first season in Toronto.

Reaves, 37, had four goals and two assists alongside 49 penalty minutes in 49 games this season, also his first with the Maple Leafs. He has one assist over five playoff games.

Gregor has played in 241 regular season games in his career, but made his playoff debut on Thursday.

The Bruins lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can punch a ticket to the second round with a victory in Game 6 on Thursday in Toronto.