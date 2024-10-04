DETROIT — Noah Gregor scored his second goal of the night in overtime as the Ottawa Senators edged the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in pre-season action Friday.

Donovan Sebrango tied the game 3-3 for Ottawa (4-1-1) with 3:25 left in regulation time. Adam Gaudette also scored in the third period.

Anton Forsberg made 30 saves for the win.

Marco Kasper scored twice in the first period to give Detroit (3-2-2) an early lead. Vladimir Tarasenko then made it 3-1 at the 15:08 mark of the third period.

Alex Lyon stopped 23 shots in net for the Red Wings.

Ottawa went 1 for 6 on the power play and Detroit couldn't score on its four man advantages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.