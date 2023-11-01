Pending unrestricted free agent Noah Hanifin has put contract talks on hold with the Calgary Flames amid the team’s slow start to the season, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Hanifin said last week that his agent and the Flames were discussing an extension, but those talks have been shelved with Calgary sitting at 2-6-1.

"Noah Hanifin and his camp have put the contract negotiations on hold," Dreger said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "Reportedly, Hanifin and the Flames were real close as of last week, but given the way the Flames have started this year, Hanifin just wants a little bit more direction, see what the fit is, how it feels as this team tries to scramble back to a place where they're playing respectable hockey again. If they don't get there, then you can see Calgary embracing, perhaps, a retool.

"When you look at unrestricted free agents at the end of the year you see Hanifin's name, and you see Elias Lindholm. If both those players become trade options then Calgary will get a fair return, but that's down the path."

Hanifin has four assists in nine games this season. In 2022-23, he had seven goals and 38 points in 81 games.

The 26-year-old blueliner is in the final season of a six-year, $29.7 million contract with a cap hit of $4.95 million.

The stop on negotiations represents a significant turn after Hanifin said last Monday he was looking to get a deal signed.

“I’m happy there are discussions happening,” he said. “It’s a great place to play hockey. The fans here are unbelievable. It’s exciting coming to the rink everyday with the fans and people and how passionate they are. It’s a great group of guys in the organization, from the trainers to management, coaches, players, everybody. There’s a lot of great people here. That’s what makes it a special place.”

Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in September that Hanifin was not interested in signing a long-term deal over the summer but the door wasn't closed on him signing an extension.

Hanifin echoed Conroy's statements, initially stating he would play out the season on his current deal, but was open to extension afterwards. He added he had told management that he needs time to digest the team's disappointment from missing the playoffs in 2022-23.

Drafted fifth overall by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2015 draft, Hanifin was acquired by the Flames along with Elias Lindholm on June 23, 2018 in exchange for Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland, and Adam Fox.

The Boston, Mass., native has appeared in 607 career NHL games, posting 49 goals with 243 points with the Hurricanes and Flames.