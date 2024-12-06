TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports there is nothing going on between the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators as trade rumours fly with general manager Chris Drury looking to shake up his squad in the Big Apple.

Dreger's update comes after Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported on Friday that the Rangers had made Senators star Brady Tkachuk their "primary target." Brooks added a package for Tkachuk would have to be significant and could include winger Alexis Lafreniere.

The Senators have publicly rejected all trade rumours involving Tkachuk, their captain, in the past.

“Complete B.S.,’’ Senators general manager Steve Staios said in May of rumours at that time. “We are building this team around Brady. His leadership and unique skill set are rare.

“There is absolutely no validity to it.’’

The 25-year-old forward has 13 goals and 29 points in 25 games with the Senators this season while picking up 50 penalty minutes.

The Senators have struggled this season with an 11-12-2 record, remaining outside the playoff picture to this point.

CBJ, Red Wings, Ducks eyeing Trouba

The Rangers appears set to part ways with their captain Jacob Trouba, with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun noting he could go waivers if he does not accept one of the trade offers the team has on the table. Moving Trouba would clear $8 million in cap space this season and next.

Dreger points to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks as being among the teams interested in Trouba.

Trouba was not on the ice for practice Friday and is not expected to dress for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It appears his time with the team is at end after general manager Chris Drury let other general managers he was willing to trade him or fellow veteran Chris Kreider last month.

“We love him to death,” veteran forward Mika Zibanejad said when asked about Trouba, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

“I can’t say enough about (Trouba) and what he’s meant to this team and this locker room overall," goaltender Jonathan Quick added, per Baugh. "He’s a great person, great teammate, great captain. Wishing him the best with dealing with all this stuff.”

Kreider said he will comment on the situation at a future date.

Head coach Peter Laviolette said he and Drury "are together" in the decision making.

“He’s a good person and a good player," Lavioltte added of Trouba. "A good leader.”

More details to follow.