Nylander, Barkov named to Four Nations teams as Sweden, Finland reveal first six

The first six players on each roster for next year's Four Nations Face Off are being revealed Friday.

Sweden and Finland got the ball rolling early, with their first players being named.

Sweden named Victor Hedman, Erik Karlsson, Gustav Forsling, Filip Forsberg, Mika Zibanejad and William Nylander to their roster. Forsling won his first Stanley Cup earlier this week and was a key contributor for the Florida Panthers in their run, leading the time in average ice time at at 23:25.

Finland's first six are Juuse Saros, Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen, Alex Barkov, Mikko Rantanen and Sebastian Aho. Saros' inclusion comes just hours after he agreed to an eight-year extension with the Nashville Predators, which can't be officially signed until Monday.

The 4 Nations Face-Off, featuring teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States made up of NHL players, makes its debut next year and will be held Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.