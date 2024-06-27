The NHL's off-season gets in full swing today as the first buyout window opens and teams are expected to be active with just one day remaining before draft. Follow all the latest right here on TSN.ca.

Where will Stamkos land?

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Tampa Bay Lightning and Steven Stamkos are not close on a new contract as inches closer to hitting the open market on Monday.

LeBrun, who notes Stamkos would like to stay in Tampa Bay, said the Lightning will have to improve their offer if they want to keep their captain, but other teams are lying in wait for Monday. LeBrun reports the Nashville Predators have "serious interest" in Stamkos, while TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston points to the Detroit Red Wings, who are flush with cap space, as a another potential landing spot.

Stamkos has spent his entire 16-year career with the Lightning and expressed his disappointment with the lack of contract talks prior to the season. Playing out the last of an eight-year, $68 million deal signed in 2016, the 34-year-old forward posted 40 goals and 81 points in 79 games during the regular season.

Despite a quick playoff exit against the Florida Panthers, Stamkos was a key contributor for the Lightning in the first round, finishing with five goals and an assist in five games.



Necas set to move?

Speculation continues to swirl around pending restricted free agent Martin Necas as the Carolina Hurricanes look for a new home for the forward.

LeBrun reports the Hurricanes have an offer on the table that includes a first-round pick in Friday's draft, which could lead to a deal in the near future. He believes the Buffalo Sabres could be one of the top suitors in the mix, but notes that if the Hurricanes asking price is not met, they're willing to hold on to the 25-year-old.

Necas is reportedly seeking a move from Carolina, but after posting 24 goals and 53 points in 77 games this season, he is also seeking a significant raise from his current $3 million cap hit. Selected 12th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, he has topped the 20-goal mark in each of the past two seasons and recorded a career-high 71 points in 82 games last season.



Maple Leafs, Marner Watch

Amid seemingly constant rumours, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving seemed to quiet the idea of trading Mitch Marner on Wednesday, while also keeping the door open to a move in the future.

"I am not going to speculate on anything," Treliving told reporters. "I want to make it really clear: Mitch is a star. Mitch is a superstar in the league. He has been that since he entered the league. He’s been that ever since he put on a Maple Leafs jersey.

"We said at the end of the year that we weren’t happy with how the year ended. That is not Mitch. The focus isn’t on Mitch. As an organization and as a team, we felt we should’ve gone further than we did. When that happens, you have to look at everything. It is no different than the other 31 teams here. We are going to try to make our team better.

"I am not going to speculate on that. As I said, he is a star. As we do with any player, we will not get into speculation of that nature, but certainly, he is a special player."

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that trading Marner is nowhere near the top of the to-do list for Treliving this week. Instead, the general manager will be focused on adding one or potentially two right-shot defencemen and finding a goaltender to pair with Joseph Woll next season.

The insiders broke down that and more in Las Vegas in Wednesday:

