Kane, Red Wings close to signing one-year deal

Patrick Kane is close to re-signing with the Detroit Red Wings, as reported by TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Kane, 35, registered 20 goals and 27 assists in 50 regular season contests for the Red Wings last season.

He signed with the team last November after working his way back from offseason hip surgery.

The former first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft has scored 471 goals and 813 assists across a storied 18-year NHL career that has seen multiple award wins and three Stanley Cup victories.

Toronto Maple Leafs sign Liljegren to two-year extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year, $6 million deal, as reported by TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Liljegren, 25, recorded three goals and 23 points in 55 games with Toronto last season.

The Swedish blue liner had previously signed a two-year, $2.8 million deal with the Maple Leafs after being drafted 17th overall by the team in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

In 196 career NHL games, Liljegren has posted 14 goals and 65 points across five seasons.

The Maple Leafs have also extended qualifying offers to forwards Nick Robertson, Alex Steeves, and Conor Dewar. Noah Gregor was not given an offer and will hit free agency on Monday.

Gregor, 25, registered six goals and six assists in 63 regular season games with Toronto this past season.

Canadiens trade D Kovacevic to Devils for draft pick

The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jonathan Kovacevic to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2026, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

Kovacevic, 26, played in 62 games for the Canadiens last season, scoring six goals and 13 points. He joined the organization in October of 2022 after he was claimed off of waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

In 143 career NHL contests, the Hamilton, Ont., native has recorded nine goals and 28 points across three seasons. He was originally selected 74th overall by the Jets in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Kraken sign Hayden to one-year, one-way contract

The Seattle Kraken have re-signed forward John Hayden to a one-year deal worth $775,000, as reported by TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Hayden, 29, played in just two games for the Kraken this past season, going pointless in both contests.

The American skater spent most of his time with Seattle’s AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, where he posted 15 goals and 11 assists in 65 appearances.

In 249 career NHL games, he has scored 17 goals and 37 points across parts of eight seasons.

Hayden was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the 74th overall pick in 2013. He has previously played for the Blackhawks, New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, and Buffalo Sabres.

Ducks, Lundestrom agree on one-year deal

The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Isac Lundestrom to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Sunday.

Lundestrom, 24, appeared in 46 games for the Ducks last season after dealing with an Achilles injury suffered in the offseason. He recorded five goals and six assists for 11 points.

The Swedish skater has played in 258 career NHL games, posting 31 goals and 69 points across parts of six seasons in Anaheim.

He had previously signed a two-year deal in 2022 after being selected by the Ducks with the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Utah HC, Durzi sign four-year extension

The Utah Hockey Club have signed restricted free agent defenceman Sean Durzi to a four-year, $24 million deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Durzi, 25, recorded nine goals and 41 points in 76 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season.

The Mississauga, Ont., native was acquired by the Coyotes last June in a deal with the Los Angeles Kings.

Drafted 52nd overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018, Durzi has scored 21 goals and 106 points in 212 career games across three NHL campaigns.

Panthers negotiating with Reinhart

After celebrating the Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup championship with a parade on Sunday, the Panthers got back to work and are negotiating with leading goal scorer Sam Reinhart in order to try to prevent him from testing free agency on Monday.

The 6-foot-2 centre finished second in the NHL with 57 goals to go along with his 94 points in 82 games last season. He added 10 goals in the playoffs, including the Stanley Cup winner in Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Including Reinhart, the defending Stanley Cup champions have 11 players heading into unrestricted free agency on Monday.

Comtois set to hit unrestricted free agency

Max Comtois did not receive a qualifying offer from the Carolina Hurricanes and will become an unrestricted free agent on Monday, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

Comtois, 25, spent the majority of 2023-24 season with Carolina’s AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, where he scored 19 goals and 44 points in 65 games.

The Longueuil, Que., native appeared in just one regular season contest for the Hurricanes, posting an assist in just over 13 minutes of ice time in a 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He also played in Game 2 of the Hurricanes’ second-round series against the New York Rangers this past spring.

Drafted by the Anaheim Ducks with the 50th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Comtois has posted 38 goals and 87 points across 211 games in his six-year NHL career.

Maple Leafs keep Domi, negotiating with Bertuzzi

The Toronto Maple Leafs are signing forward Max Domi to a four-year, $15 million contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Domi, 29, recorded nine goals and 47 points in 80 games with the Maple Leafs last season. He added a goal and four points in the Maple Leafs’ seven-game loss to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs.

The 5-foot-10 centre is coming off a one-year, $3 million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs in July of 2023.

Drafted 12th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2013, Domi has 130 goals and 417 points in 661 career games split between the Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, and Maple Leafs.

The Winnipeg, Man., native represented Canada at the 2016 World Championship, recording a goal en route to a gold medal.

Toronto continues to negotiate with forward Tyler Bertuzzi, despite signing Domi to his extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger says it was believed that the Maple Leafs would be able to only sign one of Bertuzzi or Domi, but the two sides continue to talk as Bertuzzi becomes an unrestricted free agent on Monday.

Bertuzzi, 29, recorded 21 goals and 43 points in 80 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He added a goal and four points in the Maple Leafs’ seven-game loss to the Boston Bruins in the first round.

The 6-foot-2 winger is coming off a one-year, $5.5 million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs in July of 2023.

Canucks re-sign Woo

The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed defenceman Jett Woo to a one-year, two-way contract on Sunday.

Woo was drafted 37th overall by the Canucks in 2018 and recorded seven goals and 31 points with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks last season.

Sabres make Skinner's buyout official.

The Buffalo Sabres have confirmed the buyout for forward Jeff Skinner, as reported on Saturday.

Oilers to buyout Campbell

The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender on unconditional waivers on Sunday for the purpose of a buyout.

Campbell was entering the third season of a five-year, $25 million deal he signed in 2022.

A buyout will save the Oilers $3.9 million on their cap next season, $2.7 million in 2025-26, and $2.4 million during the 2026-27 campaign. The Oilers would then take a cap hit of $1.5 million the following three seasons.

The 6-foot-3 netminder appeared in five games with the Oilers last season, going 1-4 with a 4.50 goals-against average and .873 save percentage. He went 18-13-1 with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors last season with a .918 save percentage and 2.63 GAA.

Blackhawks to send three to free agency

The Chicago Blackhawks are not expected to extend qualifying offers to forwards MacKenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, and Taylor Raddysh, according to Chicago Sun Times reporter Ben Pope.

All three players were pending restricted free agents and will test the unrestricted free agent waters instead.

Defenceman Isaak Philips did receive a qualifying offer and will become a restricted free agent on Monday.

Capitals extend qualifying offers

The Washington Capitals have extended qualifying offers to forwards Connor McMichael, Ethen Frank, Riley Sutter, and Alex Limoges, defenceman Hardy Haman Aktell, and goaltender Mitchell Gibson on Sunday,

All six players will become restricted free agents on Monday.

Sharks ink Kunin

The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Luke Kunin to a one-year contract extension worth $2.75 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Kunin, 26, appeared in 77 games with the Sharks last season, recording 11 goals and 18 points.

The 6-foot centre is coming off a two-year, $5.5 million contract he signed with the Sharks in 2022.

Drafted 15th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2016, Kunin has 62 goals and 124 points in 359 career games split between the Wild, Nashville Predators, and Sharks.

Jets buying out Schmidt

The Winnipeg Jets have placed defenceman Nate Schmidt on waivers on Sunday for the purpose of a buyout, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Schmidt, 32, recorded two goals and 14 points in 63 games with the Jet last season. He added a goal in three playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round.

The 6-foot left-shot defenceman was entering the final season of a six-year, $35.7 million deal. The Jets will take a cap charge of $2.7 million next season and $1.6 million in 2025-26 with the buyout.

Blue Jackets planning to buyout Boqvist, not qualify Nylander

The Columbus Blue Jackets are planning to place defenceman Adam Boquvist on wavers for the purpose of a buyout, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Boqvist, 23, was entering the final season of his three-year, $7.8 million deal and the Blue Jackets will carry a cap hit of $533,334 for the next two seasons.

The 6-foot defenceman recorded a goal and 10 points in 35 games last season.

Columbus will also not qualify pending restricted free agent forward Alex Nylander, making him an unrestricted free agent on Monday, according to Portzline.

Nylander, 26, finished last season with the Blue Jackets after he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Emil Bemstrom in February.

The 6-foot-1 winger recorded 11 goals and 15 points in 28 games split between the Penguins and Blue Jackets, with all offence coming after the trade.

Lightning trade for Guentzel's rights

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired the rights to pending unrestricted free agent forward Jake Guentzel for a third-round pick in 2025.

Tampa Bay cleared cap space on Saturday, trading defenceman Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club and forward Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings.

Guentzel, 29, finished last season with the Carolina Hurricanes after he was acquired at the trade deadline from the Pittsburgh Penguins, along with defenceman Ty Smith, in exchange for forwards Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius, and a conditional 2024 first-round draft pick.

The 5-foot-11 centre had 30 goals and 77 points in 67 regular season games last season split between the Penguins and Hurricanes. He added four goals and nine points in 11 playoff games in Carolina before they were eliminated by the New York Rangers in the second round.

Brannstrom may become a UFA

The Ottawa Senators are not expected to give defenceman Erik Brannstrom a qualifying offer, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Brannstrom, 24, iscoming off a one-year, $2 million deal and was scheduled to become a restricted free agent. He will become an unrestricted free agent if the Senators do not qualify him.

The 5-foot-10 left-shot defenceman recorded three goals and 20 points in 76 games with the Ottawa Senators last year.

Oilers hand out qualifying offers

The Edmonton Oilers have qualified defencemen Philip Broberg and Noel Hoefenmayer, and forwards James Hamblin, Dylan Holloway, and Raphael Lavoie on Sunday.

All five players are set to become restricted free agents on Sunday.

Maple Leafs working to sign Tanev while eyeing other defencemen

The Toronto Maple Leafs raised some eyebrows at the end of the NHL Draft on Saturday when they acquired the rights to pending free agent defenceman Chris Tanev from the Dallas Stars for forward Max Ellis and a seventh-round pick in 2026.

Acquiring Tanev now gives the Maple Leafs the first crack at signing the right-shot defenceman and TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger believes a deal will get done.

"It's very likely that they get a deal done and get Tanev in a Maple Leafs uniform in the near future," said Dreger on Saturday. "This is just [general manager] Brad Treliving jumping the queue and recognizing Tanev as a top priority as an experienced right-shot defenceman for the Maple Leafs."

So what will Tanev's new deal possibly look like? Dreger believes that the contract will be on the longer end of the spectrum in order for the Maple Leafs to be able to compete with other teams on the open market.

"It's going to be mega in term, you're talking about six or seven years," said Dreger. "The reason Toronto has to do that is to combat the more tax-friendly markets, like the Stars."

Even if Toronto gets a deal done with Tanev, Dreger doesn't think that the team is going to be done swinging for the fences in the defencemen market during free agency. Dreger has also linked the Maple Leafs to Florida Panthers defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov as additions to go along with Tanev.

"I don't think Toronto is going to stop with Tanev, I think they're going to swing for the fences and look at Ekman-Larsson and Zadorov as well," said Dreger. "How they get all three of those pieces signed? We'll have to wait and see. Does it come at the expense of defencemen Conor Timmins or Timothy Liljegren? There's lots of pieces in play."

Utah not done after draft day splash

The Utah Hockey Club made their presence known on Saturday during the second day of the NHL Draft, acquiring defencemen Mikahil Sergachev from the Tampa Bay Lightning and John Marino from the New Jersey Devils.

Utah entered the draft with numerous spots to fill on the blue line and the team was concerned about their bargaining position heading into free agency with that much of a need.

"One of the things that [general manager] Bill Armstrong was worried about was that if he had so many openings on his roster, agents were going to hold him hostage in free agency," said Johnston on Saturday. "He feels like he has a little bit more room to play ball."

Johnston note that the team isn't done yet and is eyeing one of the bigger fishes when free agency opens on Monday.

"Utah is going to be a team shopping in free agency, looking to add another left shot," said Johnson. "A name to keep an eye on is [Florida Panthers defenceman] Brandon Montour, who has been linked to Utah.

Montour, 30, recorded eight goals and 33 points in 66 games with the Panthers last season. He added three goals and 11 points in 24 playoff games to lead the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history.

Panthers waiting on Reinhart

One of the bigger names on the market when free agency opens on Monday is Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart.

The 6-foot-2 centre finished second in the NHL with 57 goals to go along with his 94 points in 82 games last season. He added 10 goals in the playoffs, including the Stanley Cup winner in Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers.

"The Panthers have made an offer to Reinhart and hope to keep him," said TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. "Our understanding right now is that the Panthers haven't received a 'yay' or 'nay' from Reinhart's camp. It's a difficult decision because he knows what's on the table now, of what I'm sure is a fair deal, isn't as much as what he can get on the open market on Monday."

Including Reinhart, the defending Stanley Cup champions have 11 players heading into unrestricted free agency on Monday.

Trouba speculation

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported on Saturday that there are possible discussions between the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings on a possible trade to send Rangers captain Jacob Trouba to Detroit.

"A well-placed source has told The Post that [Rangers] GM Chris Drury is working on a deal to send the captain to the Red Wings, a trade that the Michigan native would presumably accept after having played as a freshman for the Wolverines in 2012-13," wrote Brooks. "We are told the Rangers may retain $2.5 million per year on the two remaining seasons of Trouba's $8 million annual cap charge."

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that Trouba has yet to been asked to waive his no-trade clause and amid the speculation on Saturday. His sources have denied the rumour of him heading to the Red Wings.

"There's been speculation of the connecting the Rangers and Trouba to the Red Wings, but sources deny that it's a possibility," said Dreger on Saturday. "It's important to not that he has a no-move clause and he has not been asked to waive that clause."

Impacting Trouba's off-season is the fact that his no-move clause will turn into a 15-team modified no-trade clause beginning on July 1, which can open the door to the Rangers moving the 30-year-old.

"Trouba very much wants to stay in New York for one more year and who know? Maybe Detroit will be on the no-trade list," said Dreger. "But it does get tricky for Kurt Overhardt, who represents Trouba, because his no-move clause turns into a modified no-trade. clause on Monday. So, they're going to have to submit a list."

Competition on Guentzel

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jake Guentzel is one of the biggest prizes on the free agent market, but the Hurricanes are still trying to retain the 29-year-old winger.

"The Hurricanes still own Guentzel's rights and we know that they've made an offer of eight-years at $8 million per season," said TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. "They've yet to receive a yes or a no on that offer, but Monday's around the corner. They also haven't traded his rights because they want to see if they can convince him."

The Hurricanes will have stiff competition for Guentzel's services if he becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and one of the teams looking to make a push is the Tampa Bay Lightning, who cleared a lot of cap space on Saturday by trading forward Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings and Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club.

Tampa Bay also has their captain Steven Stamkos ready to hit the open market, but the Lightning still may not be focused on him despite clearing cap space.

"What does the Lightning have in mind now that they have the most cap room they've ever had heading into July 1 in a long time?," asked LeBrun. "[General manager] Julian BriseBois wasn't ready to answer that question specifically in terms of his target. Obviously, he's got to circle back to Newport Sports and Don Meehan's team for Stamkos, there's no question about that.

"But that doesn't mean that this is what it's all about, I don't think it is. I think this is about swinging for a big fish. It could be Guentzel and our understanding is that they have an interest in him and want to be a player in that market as well."