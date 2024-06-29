The NHL's off-season is in full swing with the first buyout window open and teams are expected to be active on the second day of the NHL Draft. Follow all the latest right here on TSN.ca.

Maple Leafs eyeing Tanev, Zadorov

The Toronto Maple Leafs would like to add a defenceman when free agency opens on Monday but their cap situation could hinder their ability.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has been linked to free agent defencemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov but they may not be able to compete with the other teams that want their services, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun on Friday.

"Treliving would like to compete for free agent defencemen Tanev and Zadorov, but it's not unlimited cap space for the top contenders and certainly not the Maple Leafs," said LeBrun.

LeBrun notes that the Vancouver Canucks have offered Zadorov a contract that is worth $5 million annually in order to keep him in Vancouver but the 6-foot-6 left-shot defenceman elected to test free agency.

"[The Canucks] came in late and they went as high as $5 million AAV," said LeBrun. "So, it would make a lot of sense that he can get that [on the open market]. Can he get it from the Maple Leafs? I'm told there are 10 teams with considerable interest in Zadorov and the Maple Leafs are among them. They like him for a lot of different reasons and there's history with Treliving, but it comes down to a cap situation for Toronto."

Oilers to buy out Campbell?

The Edmonton Oilers have solidified their goaltending position on Friday after re-signing backup netminder Calvin Pickard to a two-year, $2 million contract.

Edmonton now switches their focus on netminder Jack Campbell, who is entering the third season of a five-year, $25 million contract he signed in July of 2022.

"The Oilers have had some talks on moving Campbell to get off his contract and if they don't, the buy out window closes on Sunday, and they're willing to use it," said TSN Hockey insider Chris Johnston on Friday.

A buyout would save the Oilers $3.9 million on their cap next season, $2.7 million in 2025-26, and $2.4 million during the 2026-27 campaign. The Oilers would then take a cap hit of $1.5 million the following three seasons.

Kane, Red Wings in discussions

The Detroit Red Wings are making efforts to retain free agent forward Patrick Kane, according to Johnston.

Kane, 35, signed with the Red Wings in November of 2023 and recorded 20 goals and 47 points in 50 games.

"Patrick Kane is still in discussions with the Red Wings and I think that there's at least a reasonable chance he stays there," said Johnston. "There's been a lot of people connecting him with the New York Rangers [where he finished the 2022-23 season] and maybe his hometown Buffalo Sabres, but it sounds like Detroit is still in decent position if they can get an agreement on term.

Stamkos in play for Predators

The Nashville Predators are expected to make a major pitch for Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos should he become a free agent on Monday, according to Johnston

"A team that I'm really going to focus on here is the Predators," said Johnston on Friday. " They are quite motivated to try and bring him in there and they offer some of the same benefits as living in the Tampa bay area. Certainly, if he hits the open market they'll be a top suitor."

The 6-foot-1 centre had been working hard to come to an agreement to stay in Tampa Bay, but his agent Don Meehan announced on Friday that he expects his client to enter unrestricted free agency.

LeBrun believes that the two sides are about $1.5 to $2 million apart per year and the Lightning have reached their limit on what they can afford in their current salary cap structure. However, he also noted that the Pittsburgh Penguins were in a similar situation with star forward Evgeni Malkin during the 2022 off-season, but they were able to come to an agreement at the 11th hour.

McGroarty market heating up

The Winnipeg Jets are expected to trade prospect Rutger McGroarty this off-season and his trade market for the draft is heating up as the NHL Draft continues on Saturday,

Johnston reported on Friday that the Montreal Canadiens have had discussions with the Jets regarding McGroarty while taking offers on their No. 5 overall selection, which was eventually used to draft forward Ivan Demidov.

"I know at one point [the Canadiens] had discussions on McGroarty, not necessarily for the fifth overall pick itself," said Johnston. "Ultimatley when Demidov was available, that stuff went away but it wasn't for lack of trying from general manager Kent Hughes. You wonder if some of those trade conversations pick up when we return for Day 2 of the draft."

The Canadiens weren't the only team interested in McGroarty as TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports a number of teams are interested in the 20-year-old forward and specifically named the Minnesota Wild as a possible suitor.

"McGroarty is on the radar for a lot of teams and clearly [Jets general manager] Kevin Cheveldayoff didn't get a trade offer that made sense," said Dreger. "You have to keep in mind this prospect was drafted 14th overall in 2022, so the Jets put themselves in a position with a really good player that they considered to be a big part of their future. So, there's a level of disappointment in all this, but maybe Montreal steps up, maybe Minnesota steps up, there's plenty of interest."

On Friday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press noted that the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, and Columbus Blue Jackets also checked in on McGroarty.

