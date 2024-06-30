The NHL's off-season continues and with the draft in the rear-view mirror, teams prepare to re-make their rosters on the eve of Free Agent Frenzy. Follow all the latest right here on TSN.ca.

Maple Leafs working to sign Tanev while eyeing other defencemen

The Toronto Maple Leafs raised some eyebrows at the end of the NHL Draft on Saturday when they acquired the rights to pending free agent defenceman Chris Tanev from the Dallas Stars for forward Max Ellis and a seventh-round pick in 2026.

Acquiring Tanev now gives the Maple Leafs the first crack at signing the right-shot defenceman and TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger believes a deal will get done.

"It's very likely that they get a deal done and get Tanev in a Maple Leafs uniform in the near future," said Dreger on Saturday. "This is just [general manager] Brad Treliving jumping the queue and recognizing Tanev as a top priority as an experienced right-shot defenceman for the Maple Leafs."

So what will Tanev's new deal possibly look like? Dreger believes that the contract will be on the longer end of the spectrum in order for the Maple Leafs to be able to compete with other teams on the open market.

"It's going to be mega in term, you're talking about six or seven years," said Dreger. "The reason Toronto has to do that is to combat the more tax-friendly markets, like the Stars."

Even if Toronto gets a deal done with Tanev, Dreger doesn't think that the team is going to be done swinging for the fences in the defencemen market during free agency. Dreger has also linked the Maple Leafs to Florida Panthers defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov as additions to go along with Tanev.

"I don't think Toronto is going to stop with Tanev, I think they're going to swing for the fences and look at Ekman-Larsson and Zadorov as well," said Dreger. "How they get all three of those pieces signed? We'll have to wait and see. Does it come at the expense of defencemen Conor Timmins or Timothy Liljegren? There's lots of pieces in play."

Utah not done after draft day splash

The Utah Hockey Club made their presence known on Saturday during the second day of the NHL Draft, acquiring defencemen Mikahil Sergachev from the Tampa Bay Lightning and John Marino from the New Jersey Devils.

Utah entered the draft with numerous spots to fill on the blue line and the team was concerned about their bargaining position heading into free agency with that much of a need.

"One of the things that [general manager] Bill Armstrong was worried about was that if he had so many openings on his roster, agents were going to hold him hostage in free agency," said Johnston on Saturday. "He feels like he has a little bit more room to play ball."

Johnston note that the team isn't done yet and is eyeing one of the bigger fishes when free agency opens on Monday.

"Utah is going to be a team shopping in free agency, looking to add another left shot," said Johnson. "A name to keep an eye on is [Florida Panthers defenceman] Brandon Montour, who has been linked to Utah.

Montour, 30, recorded eight goals and 33 points in 66 games with the Panthers last season. He added three goals and 11 points in 24 playoff games to lead the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history.

Panthers waiting on Reinhart

One of the bigger names on the market when free agency opens on Monday is Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart.

The 6-foot-2 centre finished second in the NHL with 57 goals to go along with his 94 points in 82 games last season. He added 10 goals in the playoffs, including the Stanley Cup winner in Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers.

"The Panthers have made an offer to Reinhart and hope to keep him," said TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. "Our understanding right now is that the Panthers haven't received a 'yay' or 'nay' from Reinhart's camp. It's a difficult decision because he knows what's on the table now, of what I'm sure is a fair deal, isn't as much as what he can get on the open market on Monday."

Including Reinhart, the defending Stanley Cup champions have 11 players heading into unrestricted free agency on Monday.

Trouba speculation

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported on Saturday that there are possible discussions between the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings on a possible trade to send Rangers captain Jacob Trouba to Detroit.

"A well-placed source has told The Post that [Rangers] GM Chris Drury is working on a deal to send the captain to the Red Wings, a trade that the Michigan native would presumably accept after having played as a freshman for the Wolverines in 2012-13," wrote Brooks. "We are told the Rangers may retain $2.5 million per year on the two remaining seasons of Trouba's $8 million annual cap charge."

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that Trouba has yet to been asked to waive his no-trade clause and amid the speculation on Saturday. His sources have denied the rumour of him heading to the Red Wings.

"There's been speculation of the connecting the Rangers and Trouba to the Red Wings, but sources deny that it's a possibility," said Dreger on Saturday. "It's important to not that he has a no-move clause and he has not been asked to waive that clause."

Impacting Trouba's off-season is the fact that his no-move clause will turn into a 15-team modified no-trade clause beginning on July 1, which can open the door to the Rangers moving the 30-year-old.

"Trouba very much wants to stay in New York for one more year and who know? Maybe Detroit will be on the no-trade list," said Dreger. "But it does get tricky for Kurt Overhardt, who represents Trouba, because his no-move clause turns into a modified no-trade. clause on Monday. So, they're going to have to submit a list."

Competition on Guentzel

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jake Guentzel is one of the biggest prizes on the free agent market, but the Hurricanes are still trying to retain the 29-year-old winger.

"The Hurricanes still own Guentzel's rights and we know that they've made an offer of eight-years at $8 million per season," said TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. "They've yet to receive a yes or a no on that offer, but Monday's around the corner. They also haven't traded his rights because they want to see if they can convince him."

The Hurricanes will have stiff competition for Guentzel's services if he becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and one of the teams looking to make a push is the Tampa Bay Lightning, who cleared a lot of cap space on Saturday by trading forward Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings and Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club.

Tampa Bay also has their captain Steven Stamkos ready to hit the open market, but the Lightning still may not be focused on him despite clearing cap space.

"What does the Lightning have in mind now that they have the most cap room they've ever had heading into July 1 in a long time?," asked LeBrun. "[General manager] Julian BriseBois wasn't ready to answer that question specifically in terms of his target. Obviously, he's got to circle back to Newport Sports and Don Meehan's team for Stamkos, there's no question about that.

"But that doesn't mean that this is what it's all about, I don't think it is. I think this is about swinging for a big fish. It could be Guentzel and our understanding is that they have an interest in him and want to be a player in that market as well."