The NHL's off-season is in full swing with the first buyout window open and teams are expected to be active on the second day of the NHL Draft. Follow all the latest right here on TSN.ca.

Utah acquires Sergachev from Lightning

The Utah HC have acquired defenceman Mikhail Sergachev from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Utah making a splash?

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger is keeping an eye on the Utah Hockey Club, who are believed to be getting ready to make a significant trade.

Utah selected Tij Iginla out of the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL last night with the sixth overall pick on Friday.

NHL Draft Round 2:

33. San Jose Sharks: Igor Chernyshov - LW (Dynamo Moscow)

34. Carolina Hurricanes: Dominik Badinka - D (Malmo)

35. Anaheim Ducks: Lucas Pettersson - C (Modo Jr.)

36. Columbus Blue Jackets: Charlie Elick - D (Brandon Wheat Kings)

37. Winnipeg Jets: Alfons Freij - D (Vaxjo Jr)

38. Colorado Avalanche: Ilya Nabokov - G (Magnitogorsk)

39. Ottawa Senators - Gabriel Eliasson

Sabres acquire Malenstyn

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Beck Malenstyn from the Washington Capitals in exchange for the No. 48 pick in Saturday's draft.

Malenstyn recorded six goals and 21 points in 81 games with the Capitals last season. He also appeared in four playoff games before his team was eliminated by the New York Rangers in the first round.

The 6-foot-3 winger is a restricted free agent and is coming off a two-year $1.525 million deal he signed in June of 2022.

Drafted 145th overall by the Capitals in 2016, Malenstyn has eight goals and 24 points in 105 career games.

Red Wings, Rangers talking Trouba

Larry Books of the New York Post reports that the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings are discussing a trade that would send Rangers captain Jacob Trouba to the Motor City.

"A well-placed source has told The Post that [Rangers] GM Chris Drury is working on a deal to send the captain to the Red Wings, a trade that the Michigan native would presumably accept after having played as a freshman for the Wolverines in 2012-13," wrote Brooks. "We are told the Rangers may retain $2.5 million per year on the two remaining seasons of Trouba's $8 million annual cap charge."

Trouba, 30, recorded three goals and 22 points in 69 games with the Rangers last season. He added a goal and seven points in 16 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Drafted ninth overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2012, Trouba has 73 goals and 309 points in 748 career games split between the Jets and Rangers.

Trouba won the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2024 after captaining the New York Rangers to a 55-23-4 record to win the Presidents' Trophy.

The Rochester, N.Y., native represented the United States three times at the World Championship, taking home a bronze medal in 2013. He also represented Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in a fifth-place performance.

Blue Jackets prepare to be active

General manager Don Waddell told team reporter Jeff Svoboda on Friday that the team is looking to make some hockey trades.

Waddell said it may be easier to be active on day two of the draft now that the first round has been completed.

The Blue Jackets are looking to find a partner to trade forward Patrik Laine after both sides agreed a fresh start was best for the 26-year-old winger.

Laine is entering the third season of a four-year, $34.8 million deal with an annual cap hit of $8.7 million.

The 6-foot-5 winger recorded six goals and nine points in 18 games in a season that was mired with injuries.

Laine also entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in January citing the need to look after his mental health.

“After careful consideration and discussion with my support network and the team, I have recognized the importance of prioritizing my mental health and well-being,” Laine said on Instagram. “Hockey has been my passion and my life, but I have to come to realize that in order to perform at my best, I need to take this time to focus on myself.”

Maple Leafs eyeing Tanev, Zadorov

The Toronto Maple Leafs would like to add a defenceman when free agency opens on Monday, but their cap situation could hinder their ability to do so.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has been linked to free agent defencemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov, but they may not be able to compete with the other teams that want their services, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun on Friday.

"Treliving would like to compete for free agent defencemen Tanev and Zadorov, but it's not unlimited cap space for the top contenders and certainly not the Maple Leafs," said LeBrun.

LeBrun notes that the Vancouver Canucks have offered Zadorov a contract that is worth $5 million annually in order to keep him in Vancouver but the 6-foot-6 left-shot defenceman elected to test free agency.

"[The Canucks] came in late and they went as high as $5 million AAV," said LeBrun. "So, it would make a lot of sense that he can get that [on the open market]. Can he get it from the Maple Leafs? I'm told there are 10 teams with considerable interest in Zadorov and the Maple Leafs are among them. They like him for a lot of different reasons and there's history with Treliving, but it comes down to a cap situation for Toronto."

Oilers to buy out Campbell?

The Edmonton Oilers solidified their goaltending position on Friday after re-signing backup netminder Calvin Pickard to a two-year, $2 million contract.

Edmonton now switches their focus to goalie Jack Campbell, who is entering the third season of a five-year, $25 million contract he signed in July of 2022.

"The Oilers have had some talks on moving Campbell to get off his contract and if they don't, the buy out window closes on Sunday, and they're willing to use it," said TSN Hockey insider Chris Johnston on Friday.

A buyout would save the Oilers $3.9 million on their cap next season, $2.7 million in 2025-26, and $2.4 million during the 2026-27 campaign. The Oilers would then take a cap hit of $1.5 million the following three seasons.

Kane, Red Wings in discussions

The Detroit Red Wings are making efforts to retain free agent forward Patrick Kane, according to Johnston.

Kane, 35, signed with the Red Wings in November of 2023 and recorded 20 goals and 47 points in 50 games.

"Patrick Kane is still in discussions with the Red Wings and I think that there's at least a reasonable chance he stays there," said Johnston. "There's been a lot of people connecting him with the New York Rangers [where he finished the 2022-23 season] and maybe his hometown Buffalo Sabres, but it sounds like Detroit is still in decent position if they can get an agreement on term.

Stamkos in play for Predators

The Nashville Predators are expected to make a major pitch for Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos should he become a free agent on Monday, according to Johnston

"A team that I'm really going to focus on here is the Predators," said Johnston on Friday. " They are quite motivated to try and bring him in there and they offer some of the same benefits as living in the Tampa bay area. Certainly, if he hits the open market they'll be a top suitor."

The 6-foot-1 centre had been working hard to come to an agreement to stay in Tampa Bay, but his agent Don Meehan announced on Friday that he expects his client to enter unrestricted free agency.

LeBrun believes that the two sides are about $1.5 to $2 million apart per year and the Lightning have reached their limit on what they can afford in their current salary cap structure. However, he also noted that the Pittsburgh Penguins were in a similar situation with star forward Evgeni Malkin during the 2022 off-season, but they were able to come to an agreement at the 11th hour.

McGroarty market heating up

The Winnipeg Jets are expected to trade prospect Rutger McGroarty this off-season and his trade market for the former first-round pick is heating up as the NHL Draft continues on Saturday.

Johnston reported on Friday that the Montreal Canadiens have had discussions with the Jets regarding McGroarty while taking offers on their No. 5 overall selection, which was eventually used to draft forward Ivan Demidov.

"I know at one point [the Canadiens] had discussions on McGroarty, not necessarily for the fifth overall pick itself," said Johnston. "Ultimately when Demidov was available, that stuff went away but it wasn't for lack of trying from general manager Kent Hughes. You wonder if some of those trade conversations pick up when we return for day two of the draft."

The Canadiens weren't the only team interested in McGroarty as TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports a number of teams are interested in the 20-year-old forward and specifically named the Minnesota Wild as a possible suitor.

"McGroarty is on the radar for a lot of teams and clearly [Jets general manager] Kevin Cheveldayoff didn't get a trade offer that made sense," said Dreger. "You have to keep in mind this prospect was drafted 14th overall in 2022, so the Jets put themselves in a position with a really good player that they considered to be a big part of their future. So, there's a level of disappointment in all this, but maybe Montreal steps up, maybe Minnesota steps up, there's plenty of interest."

On Friday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press noted that the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, and Columbus Blue Jackets also checked in on McGroarty.

