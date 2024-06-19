Off-Season Watch: Goodrow set to be claimed off waivers?

While the Stanley Cup Final continues, the NHL's off-season is rapidly approaching with the NHL Draft starting on June 28 and Free Agent Frenzy on July 1. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Goodrow set to be claimed?

Barclay Goodrow could be on the move today as teams have until 2pm ET to put in a claim for the forward after he was waived by the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Goodrow was a star in the postseason for the Rangers with six goals and eight points in 16 games, but posted just four goals and 12 points in 80 games during the regular season. He remains signed for three more years at a cap hit of $3.64 million.

Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports that Goodrow being claimed could be a foregone conclusion with a plan potentially already in place.

"There is belief there is a pre-arranged deal for the Sharks to claim Goodrow, who spent the first six seasons of his NHL career in San Jose," Walker wrote Tuesday.

Goodrow, who joined the Sharks in 2014 after going undrafted to begin his NHL career, has a 15-team no-trade clause, but being on waivers allows any team in the league to put in a claim.

Should Goodrow go unclaimed, Walker notes that many teams would rather wait until the 31-year-old is bought out before looking to sign him to a new deal.

Buying out Goodrow would not only clear his cap hit from the books for next season, but give the Rangers an additional cap credit of $247,222, freeing a total of nearly $3.89 million to spend. However, it would also leave the Rangers burdened with a cap penalty of $1 million the following season, 3.5 million in 2026-27 and $1.11 million in each of the next three years. The first buyout window of the off-season will open once the Stanley Cup Final ends.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Goodrow has 60 goals and 169 points over 572 career NHL games.



Bridge deal for Pinto?

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports the Ottawa Senators are studying options for a two-year bridge contract with centre Shane Pinto after being scared off on his asking price on a long-term deal.

Garrioch writes that the Senators would prefer to get Pinto signed to a five- or six-year deal, but Pinto's ask for a $5 million salary has pushed the two sides to work on a shorter-term deal with a lower cap hit. He adds that it's shaping up to be a difficult negotiation and could once again drag into training camp.

Pinto remained unsigned as a restricted free agent into the season last fall before he was handed a 41-game suspension for violating the NHL's gambling policy. He signed a one-year, $775,000 deal to resume playing as soon as the suspension ended, finishing the season with nine goals and 27 points in 41 games.

The 23-year-old centre broke out in 2022-23, his first full season in the league, with 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games. He has 30 goals and 70 points in 140 career games with Ottawa.

The Franklin Square, NY native was selected 32nd overall by the Senators in the 2019 draft.

Free Agent Frenzy Nears

While the Stanley Cup Final will continue until at least Friday night, the opening of the free-agent market is less than two weeks away.

The Vancouver Canucks handled a key order of business on Tuesday, locking up pending restricted free agent Filip Hronek on an eight-year, $58 million contract.

The Canucks still have key players slated to hit the open market on July 1, including defencemen Nikita Zadorov and Tyler Myers, as well as in-season addition Elias Lindholm.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger joined SC with Jay Onrait on Tuesday and noted that Hronek's new cap hit of $7.25 million came in slightly below expected and could help the Canucks in their push to retain other players.

Dreger also weighed on the latest news around Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators blueliner Jakob Chychrun, Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner and whether the Montreal Canadiens will look to make a splash this summer.

