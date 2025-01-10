OHL's Brantford Bulldogs sold to Hyman and family

Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer is selling the Ontario Hockey League's Brantford Bulldogs to Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman and his family, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger can confirm.

Dreger notes that the sale is pending OHL approval and an official announcement is expected on Monday.

CHCH first reported the news.

The 59-year-old Andlauer purchased the team when they were know as the Belleville Bulls in 2015 before moving the franchise to Hamilton and later relocating to Brantford in 2023.

Under Andlauer, the Bulldogs won OHL championships in 2018 and 2022

CHCH reports that the City of Brantford plans to build a new $140 million sports and entertainment centre which would serve as the Bulls' permanent home. If constructed, the goal is to have the arena built by 2027.

Andlauer became majority owner of the Senators in September of 2023.

The 32-year-old Hyman has scored 13 goals and 11 assists in 36 games with the Oilers in 2024-25, his fourth year with the team and 10th in the NHL.