DALLAS - The Edmonton Oilers, a.k.a. Canada's last team standing in the 2025 NHL playoffs, open the Western Conference final tonight at American Airlines Center facing a Dallas Stars' squad bent on retribution.

The Oilers, who lost two of the first three games last year to the Stars before winning the best-of-seven West final 4-2, will start on the road this time around.

The Stars reached the final four this year by eliminating the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets in the second round, clinching the series at home with a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 6. The Oilers swept the Golden Knights aside in five games, winning the final game 1-0 in overtime on the road.

The Stars are led this time by playoff scoring leader Mikko Rantanen, who has nine goals and 19 points. Defenceman Thomas Harley has four goals and 11 points. Netminder Jake Oettinger has a .919 save percentage and shares the lead for wins with the Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky at eight apiece.

The Oilers are led offensively by Connor McDavid (three goals, 14 assists) and Leon Draisaitl with five goals and 16 points.

“There’s a few different players playing the series obviously. But in a lot of ways, it’s very similar,” McDavid told reporters yesterday. “Same coach, same systems. ... We haven’t changed much, they haven’t changed much.”

Game 2 is Friday in Dallas, with Games 3 (Sunday) and 4 (Tuesday) at Rogers Place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2025.