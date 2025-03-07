Edmonton Oilers veteran forward Evander Kane will not be ready to play for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season as he continues to work his way back from having abdominal surgery in September, the team announced on Friday.

Kane will stay on the long term injured reserve.

"His rehabilitation continues to take place in Edmonton under the supervision of the club's medical staff," the Oilers said in a statement.

With 20 games left on their schedule, the Oilers are sitting in second place in the Pacific Division with a 36-22-4 record, four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for top spot.

The 33-year-old scored 24 goals and added 20 assists over 77 games with the Oilers last season, adding four goals and four assists across 20 playoff games during Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup Final where they lost to the Florida Panthers.

Kane is currently in the third season of a four-year, $20.5 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $5.13 million.

The Oilers added forwards Trent Frederic and Max Jones in a deal with the Boston Bruins earlier this week and also acquired defenceman Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.