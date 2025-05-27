Oilers' Arvidsson in Game 4 lineup as Ekholm remains out and Pickard to backup

Veteran winger Viktor Arvidsson is returning to Edmonton Oilers' lineup on Tuesday for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

The 32-year-old Swede has not played since Game 3 of Edmonton's second round series against the Vegas Golden Knights and will replace forward Connor Brown after he left Sunday's Game 3 early with an injury.

Arvidsson has one goal and three assists over nine playoff games this spring after recording 15 goals and 27 points across 67 regular season games in his first year with the Oilers.

Despite being close to a return, veteran defenceman Mattias Ekholm will not play Game 4 while goalie Calvin Pickard will serve as the backup behind Stuart Skinner.

Ekholm, 35, hasn't played in the playoffs after suffering an undisclosed injury on April 11. He had nine goals and 33 points over 65 games during the regular season.

Pickard, 33, returns after last seeing action in Game 2 against the Golden Knights. Pickard took over for a struggling Skinner in Game 3 of Edmonton's opening round series against the Los Angeles Kings and proceeded to win six straight games with a 2.84 goals-against average.

The 26-year-old Skinner has turned his game around since returning, winning four of five games with three shutouts.

Edmonton leads Dallas 2-1 and are two wins away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.