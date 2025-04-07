Oilers can clinch return to playoffs Monday, streaking Blues have chance as well

After reaching the Stanley Cup Final last season, the Edmonton Oilers can punch their ticket to the postseason for the sixth straight year on Monday night.

The Oilers, who fell to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last spring, will clinch their playoff spot with a win over the Anaheim Ducks and a Calgary Flames loss to the San Jose Sharks in regulation.

Edmonton currently sits third in the Pacific Division, four points back of the Los Angeles Kings for second place with the two teams equal at 76 games played. The Oilers and Kings are on track to meet in the first round of the playoffs for the fourth straight year. Edmonton has advanced past the Kings in each of the previous threes matchups.



Streaking Blues have playoffs in sight

The St. Louis Blues also have a chance to lock up their playoff berth if the team can pick up their 13th straight win Monday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Blues would need a regulation win over the NHL-best Jets and would also need to see the Flames fall in regulation to the Sharks.

St. Louis has an eight-point cushion on the Flames with two more games played. The Blues win streak has propelled the franchise from outside the playoff picture to being on the verge of locking up a playoff spot with a week-plus to spare.

The Blues have not reached the playoffs since 2022 and have won just one playoff series since winning the Stanley Cup in 2019.

The Flames are looking to gain ground Monday on the Minnesota Wild, who hold the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Calgary is six points back of the Wild with two games in hand as the season winds down.