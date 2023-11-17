Ice Chips: Oilers' Brown appears ready to return to lineup
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Edmonton Oilers
It appears forward Connor Brown will return to the Oilers' lineup Saturday against the Lightning in Tampa.
Brown, who has missed the last five games due to a lower-body injury, led the team stretch at practice on Friday and talked to the media afterward, indicating that he was good to return to the lineup.
The 29-year-old has yet to record a point over nine games this season with the Oilers.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Veteran defenceman John Klingberg was one the ice Friday morning for the team's morning skate, but won't return for their game against the Detroit Red Wings later in the day in Sweden.
The 31-year-old sat out last Friday's game against the Calgary Flames with an undisclosed injury before returning to the lineup on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.
Klingberg says the nagging injury is something he's dealt with in the past, but says he's starting to feel better.
Additionally, Ilya Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice, meaning he's the projected starter for Friday's game.
Maple Leafs Practice Lines
F
Knies-Matthews-Marner
Bertuzzi-Tavares-Nylander
Robertson-Domi-Jarnkok
McMann-Kampf-Gregor
Reaves
D
Rielly-Brodie
Giordano-McCabe
Benoit-Lagesson
Timmins-Klingberg
G
Samsonov
Woll
Jones
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck will get the start in net on Friday against the Buffalo Sabres.
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Thomas Chabot, who suffered a broken hand in late October, continued his recovery followed the team's practice in Sweden on Friday.
Claude Giroux and Joonas Korpisalo did not practice due to maintenance days.
Senators Practice Lines
F
Tkachuk-Norris- Tarasenko
Joseph-Stützle-Highmore
Kubalic-Jarventie-Batherson
Kelly-Chartier- MacEwen
D
Sanderson-Zub
Chychrun-JBD
Brannstrom-Hamonic
Kleven-Larsson
MONTREAL CANADIENS
Defenceman Arber Xhekaj is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the Canadiens announced on Friday.
Xhekaj left Thursday's game after taking a hit from Vegas Golden Knight's forward Ivan Barbashev in the second period.
The 22-year-old has recorded one goal and two assists in 16 games this season.
Detroit Red Wings
Alex Lyon will get the start between the pipes for the Red Wings against the Maple Leafs on Friday.