Edmonton Oilers

It appears forward Connor Brown will return to the Oilers' lineup Saturday against the Lightning in Tampa.

Brown, who has missed the last five games due to a lower-body injury, led the team stretch at practice on Friday and talked to the media afterward, indicating that he was good to return to the lineup.

"I’m just excited to get back out there."



Connor Brown provides updates on his recovery after taking a full practice in Florida. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/IsqRPl4hS0 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 17, 2023

The 29-year-old has yet to record a point over nine games this season with the Oilers.

Veteran defenceman John Klingberg was one the ice Friday morning for the team's morning skate, but won't return for their game against the Detroit Red Wings later in the day in Sweden.

The 31-year-old sat out last Friday's game against the Calgary Flames with an undisclosed injury before returning to the lineup on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Klingberg says the nagging injury is something he's dealt with in the past, but says he's starting to feel better.

John Klingberg says the ailment that is bothering him is something he’s dealt with in his career. He’s feeling better but not good enough to play tonight. @BodogCA — David Alter (@dalter) November 17, 2023

Additionally, Ilya Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice, meaning he's the projected starter for Friday's game.

Ilya Samsonov is off the ice first and is the projected starter tonight against the Red Wings. @BodogCA — David Alter (@dalter) November 17, 2023

Maple Leafs Practice Lines

F

Knies-Matthews-Marner

Bertuzzi-Tavares-Nylander

Robertson-Domi-Jarnkok

McMann-Kampf-Gregor

Reaves

D

Rielly-Brodie

Giordano-McCabe

Benoit-Lagesson

Timmins-Klingberg

G

Samsonov

Woll

Jones

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck will get the start in net on Friday against the Buffalo Sabres.

#NHLJets Brossoit says Hellebuyck is starting vs Buffalo tonight. Saturday vs Arizona is TBD. @TSN_Edge https://t.co/NBl5HVww9a — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) November 17, 2023

Defenceman Thomas Chabot, who suffered a broken hand in late October, continued his recovery followed the team's practice in Sweden on Friday.

Once again today, Thomas Chabot watches practice and waits. When main practice ends, his conditioning and rehab begins as he continues to recover from a broken hand. pic.twitter.com/pZO2haZ8Nh — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 17, 2023

Claude Giroux and Joonas Korpisalo did not practice due to maintenance days.

Senators Practice Lines

F

Tkachuk-Norris- Tarasenko

Joseph-Stützle-Highmore

Kubalic-Jarventie-Batherson

Kelly-Chartier- MacEwen

D

Sanderson-Zub

Chychrun-JBD

Brannstrom-Hamonic

Kleven-Larsson

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Defenceman Arber Xhekaj is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the Canadiens announced on Friday.

Le défenseur Arber Xhekaj est évalué au quotidien en raison d'une blessure au haut du corps.



Defenseman Arber Xhekaj is considered day-to-day with a upper-body injury.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 17, 2023

Xhekaj left Thursday's game after taking a hit from Vegas Golden Knight's forward Ivan Barbashev in the second period.

The 22-year-old has recorded one goal and two assists in 16 games this season.

Alex Lyon will get the start between the pipes for the Red Wings against the Maple Leafs on Friday.