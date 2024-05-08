Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique will miss Wednesday's Game 1 of their second round series against the Vancouver Canucks with a lower-body injury.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch says Henrique is considered day-to-day and is hopeful he'll be ready to play in Game 2 on Friday.

The 34-year-old veteran scored one goal and one assist over five games during Edmonton's opening series win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Henrique, was was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in March ahead of the trade deadline, scored six goals and added three assists over 22 games to close the regular season with the Oilers. He had a total of 24 goals and 27 assists over 82 games in 2023-24, his 14th season in the NHL.

Forward Connor Brown will take Henrique's spot in the lineup Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old Brown scored four goals and eight assists over 71 regular season games. Wednesday's Game 1 will be his first playoff game since 2019 when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.