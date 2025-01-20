Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was suspended three games for his cross-check on Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland, NHL Player Safety announced on Monday.

The incident occurred late in the third period of the Canucks’ 3-2 win over the Oilers on Saturday when McDavid got tangled up with Garland and eventually cross-checked him in the face as the Oilers were trying to find the equalizer.

McDavid received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the incident, which took place with three seconds remaining in the period.

The 28-year-old superstar centre is second on the Oilers in scoring this season with 20 goals and 65 points in 43 games.

McDavid had been suspended once before in his career when he was given a two-game ban after an illegal check to the head to then-New York Islander defenceman Nick Leddy in 2019.

Edmonton sits tied for top spot in the Pacific Division with the Vegas Golden Knights with a 29-14-3 record and are six points behind the Washington Capitals for the best record in the NHL.

The Oilers begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Capitals followed by a rematch with the Canucks on Thursday.

Myers handed three-game ban

Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers was also handed a three-game suspension for his role in the incident during the dying seconds of his team’s win against the Oilers on Saturday.

As a skirmish developed after McDavid’s cross-check on Garland, Myers also cross-checked Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard in the face separate from the initial dust-up.

Myers received a two-minute slashing penalty and a game misconduct for the incident.

The 6-foot-8 right-shot defenceman has two goals and 13 points in 45 games with the Canucks this season while averaging 20:33 of ice time.

Myers has been suspened two other times during his career, a three-game suspension for boarding Montreal Canadiens forward Scott Gomez in 2012 and a three-game suspension for a hit to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Dainius Zubrus in 2014.

Vancouver sits in fifth place in the Pacific Division with a 20-15-10 record and are one point back of the Calgary Flames for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The Canucks host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday before heading to Edmonton for the rubber match of their three-game season series on Thursday.