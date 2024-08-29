Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane posted a video on social media Wednesday, alleging that a man spat on his car and used racist language toward him.

In the Instagram story, Kane can be heard saying, "That's what you just said: 'You people don't belong here,'" while addressing a white man on a bicycle. A third man Kane identifies as his friend adds, "That's not a good statement."

The video includes a caption where Kane claims the cyclist spat on his vehicle as he rode by. Kane added that his friend was driving by, noticed the confrontation and pulled over.

The cyclist then allegedly directed the derogatory remark at both Kane and his friend.

The 33-year-old Kane is entering his 16th NHL season after producing 24 goals and 20 assists in 77 games in 2023-24.

"This cyclist was riding his bike past my vehicle and decided to spit on it as he rode by. And then confronted him as he tried to deny the claim luckily a friend of mine who was driving in the area, pulled over to intervene in our conversation," Kane wrote. "This gentleman proceeded to tell me and my friend and I quote. 'you people don't belong here.'

"It's incredibly disappointing. There are still people like this today."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.