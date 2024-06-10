The Edmonton Oilers appear to be making a lineup change on the blueline for Monday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Defenceman Vincent Desharnais, who hasn't played since a Game 3 loss to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final on May 27, participated in line rushes during the morning skate on Monday, a good indication he'll return to the lineup.

Cody Ceci will likely be the odd man out given the lines rushes.

Ceci has two goals and two assists over 19 playoff games, alongside a minus-7 rating. He was on the ice for two of Florida's three goals during Saturday's Game 1 loss. The 30-year-old scored five goals and added 20 assists over 79 games during the regular season.

Desharnais, a 28-year-old native of Laval, Que., has recorded one assist over 15 playoff games this spring after tallying one and 10 assists over 78 regular season games in 2023-24, his second campaign in the NHL.

Kane expected to play

Veteran forward Evander Kane missed the morning skate, but will be in the Game 2 lineup.

Kane, 32, has played all 19 playoff games for the Oilers, scoring four goals and adding four assists, but hasn't found the back of the net since Game 6 against the Vancouver Canucks in the second round. He recorded 24 goals and 20 assists over 77 games for the Oilers this season, his third in Edmonton.

With Kane not practicing, the new-look second line comprised of Dylan Holloway, Adam Henrique and Leon Draisaitl.

Carrick a game-time decision

Head coach Kris Knoblauch told the media after the morning skate that forward Sam Carrick will be a game-time decision for Game 2.

Carrick, 32, hasn't played since Game 4 of the Western Conference Final and has one assist over nine games during Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup Final. He had 10 goals and six assists over 77 games in 2023-24, split between the Anaheim Ducks and Oilers.

The Oilers, who are making their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2006, will look to even the best-of-seven series at one game apiece in Sunrise on Monday after dropping the opener on Saturday by a score of 3-0.