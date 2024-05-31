Oilers extend Game 5 lead over Stars in second period

The Edmonton Oilers are 20 minutes away from taking a 3-2 advantage in the Western Conference Final as they hold a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Stars after two periods in Game 5 from American Airlines Center.

After opening the scoring in the first period, Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tallied his second power-play goal on the night - and sixth goal of the playoffs - at the 1:06 mark of the second period. Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard picked up assists.

Just over four minutes later, defenceman Philip Broberg scored to extend Edmonton's lead to 3-0.

Edmonton has scored eight straight goals since giving up two quick goals within the first 5:29 of Game 4.

The Oilers have 15 shots on net through two periods while the Stars have 11.

Stars veteran defenceman Chris Tanev was in the lineup after taking a shot off his right foot during a Game 4 loss on Wednesday.

The winner of Game 5 will take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 6 scheduled for Saturday back in Edmonton.