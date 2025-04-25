Backup goalie Calvin Pickard was in the starter's net at the morning skate as the struggling Edmonton Oilers prepare for a critical Game 3 at home against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

Regular starting goalie Stuart Skinner allowed a combined 11 goals on 58 shots through the first two games of the opening round series in Los Angeles, both wins by the Kings.

Pickard relieved Skinner in the third period of Game 2, allowing one goal on three shots.

Oilers' Projected Lines for Game 3 - Ryan Rishaug

F

Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman

Podkolzin - Nugent-Hopkins - Arvidsson

Kane - Henrique - Brown

Perry - Janmark - Frederic

D

Nurse - Emberson

Walman - Kulak

Klingberg - Bouchard

G

Pickard

Skinner, 26, posted a 26-18-4 record alongside a 2.81 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage over 51 games during the regular season.

The 33-year-old Pickard went 22-10-1 in 2024-25 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage over 36 games.

Skinner helped guide the Oilers to last year's Stanley Cup Final where they fell to the Florida Panthers in seven games.