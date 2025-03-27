Oilers G Skinner exits game after collision with Stars' Rantanen
Stuart Skinner - Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswear
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner exited Wednesday night’s game against the Dallas Stars in the third period after appearing to get hit on the head during a collision with forward Mikko Rantanen.
Rantanen was driving to the net chasing the puck when he collided with Skinner, leaving the Oilers goaltender face down on the ice.
The 26-year-old netminder was attended to by the team’s training staff before leaving the ice and heading straight to the dressing room.
He was replaced by Calvin Pickard at the 6:34 mark of the third period.
Skinner made 17 of 21 saves before leaving the contest.The Edmonton native has appeared in 48 games this season for the Oilers and has posted a 24-17-4 mark with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.