Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner exited Wednesday night’s game against the Dallas Stars in the third period after appearing to get hit on the head during a collision with forward Mikko Rantanen.

Rantanen was driving to the net chasing the puck when he collided with Skinner, leaving the Oilers goaltender face down on the ice.

The 26-year-old netminder was attended to by the team’s training staff before leaving the ice and heading straight to the dressing room.

He was replaced by Calvin Pickard at the 6:34 mark of the third period.

Skinner made 17 of 21 saves before leaving the contest.

The Edmonton native has appeared in 48 games this season for the Oilers and has posted a 24-17-4 mark with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.