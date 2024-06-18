Oilers holding two-goal lead over Panthers after two periods in Game 5

The Edmonton Oilers are 20 minutes away from sending the Stanley Cup Final back to the Alberta prairies for Game 6.

Needing a victory to stay alive, Edmonton holds a 4-2 lead over the Florida Panthers after two periods in Game 5 from Sunrise, Fla.

The Oilers extended their 1-0 lead at the 1:58 mark of the second period when Zach Hyman netted his league-leading 15th goal of the playoffs while on the power play. Oilers captain Connor McDavid made it 3-0 just three minutes later when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky from a tough angle with his seventh of the postseason.

The Panthers finally answered back at the 6:53 mark when star Matthew Tkachuk scored his first of the Stanley Cup Final and sixth of the playoffs to make it 3-1.

Veteran forward Corey Perry restored the Oilers' three-goal lead when he scored his first of the postseason, also on the power play, at the 11:54 mark.

Florida didn't waste much time before they answered back as Evan Rodrigues scored his seventh at 12:08.

Oilers forward Connor Brown opened the scoring with his second goal of the postseason at the 5:30 mark of the first period while on the penalty kill.

After intercepting a pass, Brown broke in all alone before sliding the puck past Bobrovsky on his backhand. The Oilers have recorded three shorthanded goals this spring.

McDavid and defenceman Evan Bouchard have each tallied three points in Game 5 for the Oilers.

Florida has 24 shots on Stuart Skinner compared to 20 shots by Edmonton.

Florida is leading the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history with a victory on Tuesday. Edmonton extended the series with an 8-1 rout at home on Saturday.

Game 6, if necessary, goes Friday night in Edmonton.