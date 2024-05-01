Oilers, Kings all square after first period of Game 5

The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles are tied 1-1 after the opening 20 minutes of their Game 5 matchup from Rogers Place.

Evander Kane netted his second goal of the playoffs 10 minutes into the game to give the Oilers the early advantage.

Alex Laferriere tied the game with 28 seconds remaining in the period. It was his first goal of the playoffs.

The Oilers were outshot by the Kings 10-5.

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, a 25-year-old from Edmonton, continues to be stellar in net after allowing only one goal on 61 shots over the previous two games in Los Angeles as the Oilers won both games on the road to take a 3-1 series advantage.

The Oilers can advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a victory on Wednesday. Edmonton has eliminated Los Angeles in the opening round of the playoffs in each of the previous two season.