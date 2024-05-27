Oilers lead Stars after first period of Game 3 in Western Conference Final

Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal in the opening frame to build a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Stars as the Western Conference Final shifted to Edmonton for Game 3 on Monday.

Hyman opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game for his playoff-leading 13th marker. McDavid and Evan Bouchard picked up assists on the play.

McDavid reached a personal playoff milestone of 100 points when he found the net to extend the lead at the 7:37 mark.

The Oilers and Stars split the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Dallas.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday.