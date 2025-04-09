Oilers' McDavid, Draisaitl expected back by end of regular season

The Edmonton Oilers continue to deal with a rash of injuries, but are expecting all their core pieces to be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters on Wednesday.

Superstar forwards in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are both considered day-to-day and could still be a week away from returning.

McDavid has missed the last eight games with an undisclosed injury while Draisaitl has only played three games since March 20. McDavid and Draisaitl were both originally injured in that March 20 game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 28-year-old McDavid has 26 goals and 64 assists over 63 games with the Oilers in 2024-25. Draisaitl, 29, has 52 goals and 54 assists over 71 games.

Elsewhere, forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is not expected be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the visiting St. Louis Blues due to an illness.

Goalie Stuart Skinner, who hasn't played since March 26, will be available this weekend for games against the San Jose Sharks and Jets.

Forward Trent Frederic as well as defencemen Mattias Ekholm and John Klingberg remain out with injuries.

With five games remaining in the regular season, the Oilers are closing in a playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 93 points, six better than the fourth-place Calgary Flames. The Oilers will clinch a playoff spot for the sixth straight year with a win over the Blues and a Flames loss in regulation to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

The Oilers, who fell to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last spring, are four points back of the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers and Kings are on track to meet in the first round of the playoffs for the fourth straight year. Edmonton has advanced past the Kings in each of the previous threes matchups.