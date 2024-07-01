The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Connor Brown to a one-year, $1 million deal, according to according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Brown, 30, recorded four goals and 12 points in 71 games with the Oilers last season. He added two goals and six points in 19 playoff games during the Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final before they were eliminated by the Florida Panthers.

The 6-foot winger is coming off a one-year, $4 million deal he signed with the Oilers last off-season.

Drafted 156th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2012, Brown has 94 goals and 228 points in 519 career games split between the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals, and Oilers.

The Toronto native represented Canada at the 2021 World Championship in Belarus and Latvia, leading the tournament with two goals and 16 points in a gold-medal finish.