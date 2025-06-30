The Edmonton Oilers are re-signing forward Kasperi Kapanen on a one-year, $1.3 million contract.

Kapanen posted five goals and 13 points in 57 games this season, adding three goals and six points in 12 playoff games. He was claimed by the Oilers off waivers from the St. Louis Blues early in the season after appearing in 10 games with St. Louis.

The 28-year-old winger carried a $1 million cap hit last season on a one-year deal. He was slated to hit unrestricted free agency on Tuesday.

Selected 22nd overall in the 2014 draft the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kapanen has 90 goals and 222 points in 527 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Blues and Oilers.

The Oilers re-signed fellow pending UFA Trent Frederic last week, while forwards Corey Perry, Connor Brown, and Jeff Skinner remain slated for unrestricted free agency, along with defenceman John Klingberg, who signed with Edmonton in January.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday that Oilers have been struggling to find common ground with Perry, while TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported last week that Brown is expected to test the market.

Philp re-signs on one-year, two-way deal

The Oilers also re-signed forward Noah Philp on a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Philp was a restricted free agent after posting two assists in 15 games with the Oilers in his NHL debut this past season. He added 19 goals and 35 points in 55 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Philp, 26, was undrafted to begin his NHL career.