Raphael Lavoie is back with the Edmonton Oilers.

The organization claimed the 24-year-old forward off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Golden Knights claimed Lavoie off waivers from the Oilers, placing him back on waivers just 24 hours later.

A native of Chambly, Que., Lavoie appeared in seven regular season games with the Oilers last season, but did not record a point. He had 28 goals and 22 assists over 66 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The Oilers selected Lavoie in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft.