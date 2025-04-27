It appears the Edmonton Oilers are going back to goalie Calvin Pickard for Sunday's Game 4 against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

Pickard was in the starter's net during the morning skate as the Oilers attempt to even their first-round series at two games apiece.

The 33-year-old Canadian allowed four goals on 28 shots during Edmonton's 7-4 win over Los Angeles in Game 3 on Friday.

Game 3 was Pickard's third career playoff start.

Regular starter Stuart Skinner struggled over the first two games of the series in Los Angeles, allowed 11 goals on 58 shots.

Skinner, 26, posted a 26-18-4 record with a 2.81 goals-against average, a .896 save percentage and three shutouts over 51 games in the regular season.

Over 36 regular season games in 2024-25, Pickard posted a 22-10-1 record alongside a 2.71 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.