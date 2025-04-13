The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Atro Leppanen to a one-year entry-level contract, the team announced Sunday.

The deal is for the 2025-26 season.

Leppanen comes in following two seasons with Vaasan Sport in Finland's Liiga. The 26-year-old had a league-high 63 points over 60 games which set an all-time Liiga mark for points by a defenceman.

His 42 assists were tops among all defenders while his 21 goals ranked second.

The six-foot, 183-pound Leppanen also added three assists in eight post-season contests.

Through two seasons in Finland’s top league, the left-shot blueliner skated in 115 games with 33 goals and 58 assists.

