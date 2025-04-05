Oilers sign G Day to three-year, entry-level contract

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers signed goalie Nathaniel Day to a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday.

Edmonton selected the six-foot-four, 205-pound Day in the sixth round, No. 184 overall, in the 2023 NHL draft.

Day posted a 26-25-2-3 record in 59 games this season with the OHL's Flint Firebirds. He posted a 3.07 goals-against average, .894 save percentage and two shutouts.

He was named the Firebirds' 2024-25 MVP after leading all OHL goaltenders in games (59) and minutes played (3,401). Day also faced the fourth most shots (1,634) while finishing seventh overall in wins.

