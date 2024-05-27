Oilers, Stars even after wild first 40 minutes in Game 3 of Western Conference Final

The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars are tied after a flurry of goals over the first two periods in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

Oilers centre Adam Henrique scored on a set-up from Connor Brown with less than a minute remaining in the middle frame to knot the score 3-3.

Dallas opened the second period with three straight goals to erase a 2-0 advantage for the Oilers as the best-of-seven series shifted to Edmonton on Monday.

Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each scored in the first period to give the Oilers an early lead.

Jason Robertson has two goals and Wyatt Johnston found the net to round out the scoring so far for the Stars.

The Oilers and Stars split the first two games of the series.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday.