Oilers, Stars still tied after scoreless second period in Game 2

After trading goals in the first period, the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars were not able to find the back of the net in the second as Game 2 of the Western Conference Final remains tied 1-1 heading into the third period.

Oilers staring goalie Stuart Skinner made some big saves in the second and has stopped 12 of 13 shots on the night. Jake Oettinger has faced 24 shots from the Oilers.

Jamie Benn opened the scoring 3:39 into the first period, scoring his fourth of the playoffs on Dallas' first shot of Game 2. Wyatt Johnston and Miro Heiskanen had assists on the goal.

The Oilers didn't waste much time to answer as Connor Brown scored just 43 seconds later with assists from Cody Ceci and Warren Foegele.

Both forward Roope Hintz of the Stars and Oilers forward Adam Henrique are sidelined with injures.

The Stars are looking to even the Western Conference Final at a game apiece after the Oilers won Game 1 in overtime on Thursday.