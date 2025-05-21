The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars are tied 1-1 after the first 20 minutes of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday.

Stars forward Tyler Seguin pulled the score even at the 15:22 mark.

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring in the series just over 10 minutes into the first period

Stuart Skinner got the start in goal for Edmonton, while the Stars went with Jake Oettinger.

The Oilers and Stars are meeting in the conference final for the second consecutive year.

Dallas defeated the Winnipeg Jets in six games in the second round and took Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings in six games in the first round before dispatching the Vegas Golden Knights in five games to set up the rematch with Dallas.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday in Dallas.