Oilers, Stars tied after first period of Game 2

The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers are tied 1-1 after the opening period of Game 2 in the Western Conference Final from American Airlines Center in Texas.

Jamie Benn opened the scoring 3:39 into the first period, scoring his fourth of the playoffs on Dallas' first shot of Game 2. Wyatt Johnston and Miro Heiskanen had assists on the goal.

The Oilers didn't waste much time to answer as Connor Brown scored just 43 seconds later with assists from Cody Ceci and Warren Foegele.

Edmonton controlled most of the period with 16 shots on goals compared to five by Dallas.

Both forward Roope Hintz of the Stars and Oilers forward Adam Henrique are sidelined with injures.

The Stars are looking to even the Western Conference Final at a game apiece after the Oilers won Game 1 in overtime on Thursday.