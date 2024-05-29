Oilers take two-goal advantage over Stars into third period of Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers are 20 minutes away from tying the Western Conference Final after scoring twice in the second period to take a 4-2 lead over the Dallas Stars in Game 4 from Rogers Place.

Mattias Janmark netted a shorthanded goal at 14:31 of the second before superstar Leon Draisaitl tallied his 10th goal of the postseason just 51 seconds later at full strength to give the Oilers a two goal lead.

Dallas took an early 2-0 lead in the opening period after Wyatt Johnston and Esa Lindell scored within the first 5:30. Edmonton stormed back with goals from Ryan McLeod and Evan Bouchard before the end of the period.

The Oilers are outshooting the Stars 24-14 through 40 minutes in Game 4.

Edmonton is looking to even the best-of-seven Western Conference Final at two games apiece after dropping two consecutive games.

The series shifts back to Dallas for Game 5 on Friday.