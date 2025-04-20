The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to have Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the lineup for Game 1 of their series against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Per multiple reports, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said that Ekman-Larsson is expected to play.

Ekman-Larsson said after Sunday's optional skate that he was feeling good. "You'll have to wait and see," a smiling Ekman-Larsson said to TSN Maple Leafs Insider Mark Masters.

The presence of Ekman-Larsson will provide a second round of reinforcements to the Maple Leafs' defence corps, as Jake McCabe confirmed Saturday that he will also make his return to the blue line.

McCabe missed the final seven games of the regular season due to an upper-body injury. He skated on the top pairing at Saturday's practice session along Chris Tanev.

The 31-year-old McCabe had two goals and 21 assists for 23 points in 66 games during the regular season.

Ekman-Larsson missed the final four games of the regular season. He skated on the third pairing Saturday alongside Simon Benoit.

The 33-year-old Swede had four goals and 25 assists for 29 points in 77 games in 2024-25, his first season with the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs skated the following lines in practice on Sunday:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Domi - Tavares - Nylander

McMann - Holmberg - Robertson

Lorentz - Laughton - Jarnkrok

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - Ekman-Larsson

Stolarz starts

Woll