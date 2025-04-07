VANCOUVER - Victor Olofsson has marked a few big milestones in his first season with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Now the Swedish winger is heating up offensively as he approaches another -- the first playoff run of his NHL career.

Olofsson scored late in the third period Sunday as Vegas edged the Vancouver Canucks 3-2.

“It's definitely a really good feeling and I'm super excited for the playoffs," he said of his game-winning tally.

"In a way for me, I almost feel like it started already with these games we got here. And we definitely want to finish it off as strong as we can and secure that first spot. And I think we're doing a good job right now.”

The Golden Knights have already punched their ticket to the playoffs, and the team finished Sunday with a five-point cushion over the L.A. Kings in the race for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

Chasing a prime post-season berth is a new feeling for Olofsson, who spent the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres before signing with Vegas as a free agent last summer.

The 29-year-old forward has since recorded his 100th NHL assist, scored his 100th goal and tallied his 200th point.

The season has come with frustration, too. He had just three points -- all assists -- in 20 games between Jan. 24 and March 25.

In his last six games, though, Olofsson has three goals and two assists.

William Karlsson set up Sunday's marker, pulling the puck behind the Vancouver net and backhanding a pass to his linemate at the top of the crease. Olofsson swept it in for his 14th goal of the campaign with three minutes and 14 seconds left on the game clock.

“It was nice to get it, finally," he said. "I think I had about 15 chances these last couple games, and it was a perfect play by Karly skating in up the ice and found me right in front of the net."

Olofsson is starting to find his offensive power again on a line with Karlsson and Reilly Smith, said Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy.

“He defers a lot, so we have to get in his ear, 'Vic, you're the shooter on that line,'" he said.

"That line is starting to score some goals around the front of the net. They'll be dangerous because they're fast and good on the rush all the time, so mix in some o-zone goals and I like the way it looks.”

DIVISION DOMINANCE

The Golden Knights have feasted on their Pacific rivals this season, going 17-5-1.

Vegas has three more games against divisional foes on the calendar, including a battle with the Flames in Calgary on April 15 and a rematch with the Canucks in Vancouver the next night.

CRAFTING CONFIDENCE

As the regular season ticks down and Vancouver's faint playoff hopes dwindle, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet hopes some of his young players will grow from tough experiences.

The veteran bench boss said the Golden Knights defencemen showed a lot of belief on Sunday, and that's something his group can learn from.

“Confidence is something you don't buy at a store. You work at it every day. How you handle adversity builds confidence, too," Tocchet said. "If you can handle adversity, you should be a confident guy."

"So, I'm always big in that you just can't just turn on confidence. You build that. You build it with your preparation, with practice habits, with your summer training.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2025.