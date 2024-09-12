Ottawa Senators prospect Tyler Boucher is healthy and ready to take a step forward after two injury-plagued seasons.

Selected 10th overall in the 2021 draft, Boucher posted two goals and five points in 21 games last season with the AHL's Belleville Senators. The 21-year-old winger was limited to 21 games with the Ottawa 67's in 2022-23, posting 10 goals and 17 points.

"A big part of pro hockey is being able to be mentally strong. Deal with hard stuff," Boucher said Thursday. "I never planned on getting hurt, I never do...I gain confidence from overcoming that kind of stuff so I just feel good now."

Boucher is taking part in the 2024 Prospects Challenge with the Senators. Head coach David Bell confirmed he will play in the team's opening game on Friday against the New Jersey Devils.

The Scottsdale, Ariz. native said he has changed his off-season training as he looks to stay healthy this season.

“I was doing a lot of Pilates, Matt Nichol helped me out with that, I saw some big changes in my flexibility,” Boucher added.