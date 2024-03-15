The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Wyatt Bongiovanni from the Winnipeg Jets on Friday in exchange for future considerations.

Bongiovanni has eight goals and 15 points in 34 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose this season. He is scheduled for restricted free agency this summer.

The 24-year-old joined the Jets in 2022 after completing his fourth season at Quinnipiac University.

Bongiovanni had 13 goals and 18 points in 56 games with the Moose last season.