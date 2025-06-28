OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators acquired defenceman Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

In exchange, the Senators are sending a 2025 third-round selection (67th overall) and a 2026 sixth-round selection (via Colorado).

Spence had 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) with a plus-23 rating in 79 regular-season games for the Kings in 2024-25.

The 24-year-old is entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed with Los Angeles last summer, with an annual average value of US$1.5 million.

Spence was a fourth-round selection (95th overall) by Los Angeles in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The five-foot-11, 180-pound blueliner has 61 points (eight goals, 53 assists) in 180 career games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2025.