The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Jan Jenik from the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for forward Egor Sokolov.

Jenik had 16 goals and 36 points in 55 games with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners this season. The 23-year-old also had one assist in five games with the Arizona Coyotes.

“Jan is a versatile and skilled forward,” Senators president and general manager Steve Staios said. “Capable of playing at both centre and on the wing, he’s tenacious and demonstrates good offensive upside.”

Jenik, 23, was a third-round pick of the Coyotes in 2018. He is currently a restricted free agent.

Sokolov, 24, is a restricted free agent this summer, coming off a three-year, $2.55 million deal.

The 6-foot-3 winger only appeared in five games with the Senators last season, recording a goal and two points.

He also registered 21 goals and 46 points in 71 regular season games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators. He added a goal and four points in seven playoff games before Belleville was eliminated.

Drafted 61st overall by the Senators in 2020, Sokolov has appeared in just 13 games in the NHL, recording a goal and two points.

The Yekaterinburg, Russia, native represented his country at the 2020 World Juniors in Czechia, recording three goals and four points in seven games en route to a silver medal.